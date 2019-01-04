Spurs dominate Raptors 125-107: Takeaways as DeMar DeRozan leads San Antonio past Toronto in showdown

It's safe to say that the Thursday night showdown between the Toronto Raptors and Spurs at the AT&T Center was one of the most anticipated games of the 2018-19 NBA season, as Kawhi Leonard (finally) made his long-awaited return to San Antonio to face off against his former franchise.

Leonard was traded to the Raptors from the Spurs - along with Danny Green - for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 first-round pick in July after he requested a trade away from the franchise after seven seasons. Leonard played in just nine total games for the Spurs during the 2017-18 campaign as he underwent rehabilitation from a lingering quadriceps injury; an issue with which he didn't see eye-to-eye with the organization.

Like Leonard, DeRozan also got to go up against his former squad for the first time since the trade in a game that he had circled on his calendar since prior to the season's start. Ultimately, an extremely motivated DeRozan and the rest of the Spurs squad got the best of the visiting [and short-handed] Raptors, as they jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back. By the time all was said and done, DeRozan had recorded his first career triple-double, and the Spurs pulled out an impressive 125-107 win.

Here are five takeaways from what can only be called the 'DeRozan revenge game:'

1. DeMar DeRozan came to play against his former team

DeMar DeRozan was not happy about being included as part of the return for Kawhi Leonard in the trade over the offseason, as he felt betrayed by the organization after pledging his loyalty to Toronto. DeRozan said that he had the date of this game circled on the calendar, and it showed. The All-Star guard finished the game with his first career triple-double (21 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists), and helped propel his new team to a win over his old team.

2. Spurs fans haven't forgiven Kawhi Leonard

Maybe at one point in time Spurs fans will embrace Leonard for what he accomplished during his tenure with the team, but that time is clearly not now.

In addition to booing Leonard during pregame introductions, and virtually every time he touched the ball throughout the course of the game, fans at the AT&T Center also hit him with a loud "traitor" chant while he was on the free throw line during the second quarter of the match-up between the Raptors and Spurs.

Though Leonard certainly heard the jeers, they predictably didn't elicit a visible reaction from the stoic star

3. The Raptors miss Kyle Lowry

The Raptors missed Kyle Lowry's presence out on the floor on Thursday night, as they could have used his play-making as well as his scoring. The Raptors' offense struggled to produce at certain points throughout the evening, and Lowry certainly could have helped in that regard. Lowry has now missed five straight games due to a back injury.

4. The Spurs are still the Spurs

Many wondered if this would be the season that the Spurs finally miss the playoffs, but the Gregg Popovich-led squad has been playing some very solid basketball as of late, and that was showcased on Thursday night. The win over the Raptors was the Spurs' third straight victory, and seventh in their last 10 games. In an extremely competitive Western Conference playoff picture, the Spurs are right in the thick of things - just four games out of the top spot.

5. Rough homecoming for Danny Green

While the headlines went to Leonard and DeRozan, the match-up between the Spurs and Raptors represented a homecoming for Raptors guard Danny Green as well, as it was also his first game back in San Antonio since being moved by the organization over the offseason. Unfortunately for Green, the ball didn't bounce his way on Thursday night as he went scoreless in 26 minutes.