The San Antonio Spurs were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday for violating the league's rules on resting players. While no players were named in the release, the league said the rule was violated during San Antonio's game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday:

"The NBA today announced that the San Antonio Spurs have been fined $25,000 for violating the league's player resting policy. The violation occurred when the Spurs rested three players in the same road game against the Phoenix Suns on April 17."

Although names weren't mentioned by the NBA, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl were the three players who were listed as out for "rest" on the Spurs injury report for Saturday night's game. The league has been trying to crack down on teams not playing guys for "rest" purposes over the past few seasons, but it hasn't stopped it from happening. The Raptors were just fined the same amount this week for the exact same reason, as well as correctly reporting injuries to the league.

In a condensed season, though, players have begun to get worn out as many teams are playing more games in a shorter timespan to ensure the playoffs start and end on time so the NBA can begin the 2021-22 campaign closer to its regularly scheduled time. Players have been vocal about their displeasure about how this season has taken shape, with Raptors guard Fred VanVleet saying recently that this season has been the "most unpure year of basketball I've ever been a part of," because of how things have taken shape.

This season has certainly been unlike anything we've ever seen as the league tries to finish out another year during a global pandemic, but it's clear that the grind of the compacted schedule is taking a physical and mental toll on players, which is leading to teams resting them, regardless of the consequences.