Spurs' Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard's return is just another game: 'It's just about trying to get better'

Kawhi Leonard will make his return to San Antonio on Thursday night when he leads his Toronto Raptors against the Spurs in a nationally televised contest (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension). Leonard, of course, was traded to the Raptors this summer in a blockbuster deal after playing just nine games last season due to a mysterious quad injury.

But according to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, this is just another game for the Spurs. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Popovich tried to downplay the occasion, saying that for the Spurs, it's just another opportunity to try and get better.

Popovich's full comment:

Sure. It's like, what is it? One-third of the way through the season or whatever it is. A lot of people because of the trade will add fuel to it and try to make it this, that or the other, and that's fine. But for us, it's just about trying to get better and create better habits at both ends of the floor. It doesn't matter who we're playing, those are the goals every game.

Popovich also added that he hopes Spurs fans will treat Leonard with "kindness and respect" during the game.

This is perhaps the least surprising quote of the season. Seriously, you could have pretty much pre-written this quote from Popovich the day after the trade was made.

Of course, this game is a big deal. Leonard helped win the Spurs a title in 2014, and was expected to follow in Tim Duncan's footsteps and be the franchise's next great leader. Instead. he played just nine games last season then forced his way out of town in bizarre circumstances. There's no way his first game back in San Antonio after all of that is just another game.

But publicly admitting that just isn't part of the deal in these kinds of situations -- especially not when they involved the Spurs.

Leonard, for his part, said the game is "going to be fun." Which makes sense, because after all, he is a fun guy.