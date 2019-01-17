Spurs' Gregg Popovich unsure if he'll coach next season; R.C. Buford says the job is his as long as he wants

The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed one of the longest traditions of winning in the NBA ranks over the course of the last two decades.

Head coach Gregg Popovich is a big reason for that level of success and has led the Spurs to five NBA titles over the years. In an interview following Wednesday's win over the Dallas Mavericks, Popovich admitted that he doesn't know if he'll be the team's head coach after this season.

"I don't know the answer," Popovich said when asked about his plans for next season in an interview Wednesday night after the Spurs' 105-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Popovich said he and R.C. Buford, San Antonio's longtime team president, have periodically discussed the club's various options after this season. "He'll coach as long as he wants to coach," Buford said.

Popovich obviously has had an abundance of success with the Spurs, but he really had to deal with a lot throughout the 2017-18 season both on and off of the floor. The team was forced to deal with the Kawhi Leonard saga that limited the All-Star forward to just nine games due to a quadriceps injury. Then, in April, Popovich's wife, Erin, passed away and Popovich took some time away from the team.

During his time with the team, Popovich has accumulated .689 winning percentage and led the Spurs to 19 50-win seasons. In fact, the 47-win 2017-18 campaign was the first year since the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season that Popovich failed to reach the 50-win plateau.

It's not surprising that general manager R.C. Buford is letting Popovich have free reign over whether or not he wants to continue coaching. After all, Popovich is one of the most successful coaches in the league's history and he's not that far removed from a championship in 2014.

The Spurs currently own a 26-20 record and are in the thick of the postseason race this year despite having a very new roster that includes DeMar DeRozan, who the franchise acquired for Leonard. The type of success that San Antonio has this season could certainly have a bearing on what Popovich could decide for his career.