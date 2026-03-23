Teams going in opposite directions will match up on Monday's NBA schedule as the Miami Heat host the San Antonio Spurs. Miami (38-33) has dropped four in a row, most recently losing to Houston, 123-122, on Saturday. San Antonio (53-18) has won five in a row, including a Saturday win over Indiana, 134-119. Norman Powell (calf) is questionable for Miami, whileDevin Vassell (hamstring) and Stephon Castle (hip) are questionable for San Antonio.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami. San Antonio is the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Spurs odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 242.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Heat picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Heat vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -3.5 at DraftKings Heat vs. Spurs over/under: 242.5 points Heat vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -168, Heat +141 Heat vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Heat vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Spurs vs. Heat predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Heat vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (242.5). The last two meetings, and three of the last four matchups, have gone Under, including their game earlier this season which saw just 208 combined points. San Antonio games versus Eastern Conference opponents have heavily leaned Under this season, going 19-8 (70.4%).

Both teams have defenses that are a bit ahead of their offenses. San Antonio is third in defensive rating and fifth on the offensive end, while Miami is sixth in defensive rating but just 13th in offensive rating. The simulations call for just two players to reach the 20-point threshold, which allows this contest to stay under the total in 61% of simulations. You can get the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Heat vs. Spurs picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.