The Saturday NBA schedule tips early as the San Antonio Spurs visit the Charlotte Hornets. The game time was moved three hours earlier than originally schedule due to weather concerns. Charlotte is riding a five-game win streak and enters this matchup at 21-28 overall as it battles for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio is 32-15 overall and is in second place in the West.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. San Antonio is a 4.5-point favorite in the Spurs vs. Hornets odds, while the over/under is 225.5. Before making any Hornets vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Hornets 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Hornets spread Spurs -4.5 Spurs vs. Hornets over/under: 225.5 points Spurs vs. Hornets money line: Spurs -175, Hornets +146 Spurs vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Hornets streaming: Prime

SportsLine's model has simulated Hornets vs. Spurs 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (225.5 points).

The model is projecting that nine total players hit double-digit points, with Victor Wembanyama (22.1 points) leading the way for San Antonio and Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball both contributing 19.1 points for Charlotte. The teams combine for 233 points as the Over clears 57% of the time.

It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

The model projects one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.