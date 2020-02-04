Spurs' Jakob Poeltl forgets jersey when he checks into game against Clippers

There aren't many things that an NBA player needs when checking into a game. However, San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl forgot one of the only important pieces during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Late in the first quarter, Poeltl was set to check into the game when he realized that he didn't have his jersey on. After this hilarious realization, Poeltl had to run to the locker room to grab a jersey before he could enter the contest.

Jakob Poeltl tried to check in without a jersey on 😶 pic.twitter.com/pIGW1u27g3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2020

After the Spurs were hit with a delay of game violation, Poeltl eventually made his way on the court and received a sarcastic round of applause from the Staples Center crowd.

Poeltl ended up scoring four points on 2-of-3 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three blocks. In fact, he registered a pair of blocks in the first half once he put his wardrobe error behind him.

The jersey is arguably the most important part of the uniform and is obviously necessary when a player checks into a game. With this hilarious gaffe in his memory, it's hard to imagine Poeltl forgetting to put on his jersey when he leaves the San Antonio locker room anytime soon.