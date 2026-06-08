Spurs vs. Knicks odds, prediction: 2026 NBA Finals picks, Game 3 best bets by model on 26-10 run

The New York Knicks will look to put the San Antonio Spurs on the brink of elimination when they battle in Game 3 of the NBA Finals 2026 on Monday night. New York grabbed a commanding 2-0 series lead with a 105-104 victory on Friday. The Spurs (62-20), the second seed in the Western Conference, are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2013-14, when they defeated Miami 4-1 to win the title. The Knicks (53-29), the third seed in the East, have reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998-99, when they lost to San Antonio 4-1. Mitchell Robinson (hand) is available for New York.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. New York is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5, up a point from the opener. Before making any Spurs vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -1.5 (-116) at FanDuel Spurs vs. Knicks over/under: 216.5 points Spurs vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -128, Spurs +108 Spurs vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (216.5). The Under has hit in each of the last three head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in four of the past six San Antonio games, and in three of the past five New York games. The Under has hit in 55 of the last 103 San Antonio games with one push and in 53 of the last 99 New York games when the line is over 205 points.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Spurs to have just three players scoring 14.8 points or more, led by Victor Wembanyama's 27.7 points. Jalen Brunson is projected to lead the Knicks with 25.8 points scored, as four New York players will score 15 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 214 total points. The Under hits in 55% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Spurs vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. Spurs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.