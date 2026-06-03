Spurs vs. Knicks prediction: Game 1 odds, pick as NBA Finals tip off with Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson

Welcome to the NBA Finals! We've watched three rounds of playoffs, 1,230 regular-season games and one NBA Cup finale (conveniently enough between these opponents), and that has left us with two teams standing: the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

New York spent years building for this moment. The Knicks have not made the Finals since 1999 and have not won a title since 1973. The Leon Rose-led front office took over in 2020, signed Jalen Brunson in 2022 and meticulously acquired supporting players that fit around him. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, fired head coach Tom Thibodeau and replaced him with Mike Brown, and now, with virtually the entire roster in its prime, this rebuild culminates with a trip to the NBA Finals.

San Antonio is here far earlier than expected, and it's not unfamiliar ground for the recently dynastic Spurs. San Antonio's first ever Finals run came in 1999 against these very Knicks, and it has been to the Finals five more times since. In total, the Spurs won five championships with Tim Duncan, but the Victor Wembanyama era was supposed to take longer to reach this point. He's only 22, and many of San Antonio's other core players are in that same age range. It didn't matter. These Spurs are a juggernaut we should expect to see here plenty in the years to come.

So what can you expect in Game 1? Here's what you need to know:

Game Info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Wednesday, June 3

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Wednesday, June 3 Location : Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio

: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio TV channel : ABC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): Spurs -4.5 | O/U: 218.5

Prediction

There are two big questions leading into Game 1. The first will not be answered until we actually see the game. While injured backup center Mitchell Robinson is reportedly expected to play, we do not yet know how effective he will be while playing with a fracture to the fifth metacarpal on his right hand. Game 1 should give us a good idea of what to expect for the rest of the series, but for now, this is a bit of a mystery.

The second is the persistent question of rest vs. rust. This was a big question leading into New York's last series, in which the Knicks had to wait more than a week after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers for the Cleveland Cavaliers to join them in the Eastern Conference Finals. Before that series, the 65 instances of one team bringing a five-day rest advantage into a playoff series resulted in a 48-17 record for the team with such a rest advantage, according to Sportico. Knicks-Cavaliers Game 1 was the 66th such game. Cleveland led most of the way. New York shook off the rust to win at the end with a 22-point fourth-quarter comeback.

But there are a few key differences here. First, Cleveland was only two days removed from a Game 7. San Antonio has had a four-day gap between its series-clinching win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs are more rested, but the Knicks are just as rusty, and it's hard to imagine San Antonio choking away the sort of lead Cleveland did. Second, the Knicks were at home for that game. Now, they're on the road. And then, of course, they had a healthy Robinson in that game. If he is even slightly compromised for this one, that is enormous in a matchup against Wembanyama.

New York's rest advantage could easily manifest over the full series. They've taken far less punishment over the course of the playoffs, and everyone in their core has been through several extended playoff runs, whereas many Spurs are doing this for the first time. But in Game 1, specifically, I'd give San Antonio the advantage. The Pick: Spurs -4.5