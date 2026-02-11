Division leaders clash when the Pacific-leading Los Angeles Lakers battle the Southwest Division-leading San Antonio Spurs in a key NBA Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. San Antonio is coming off a 138-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, while Los Angeles dropped a 119-110 decision to Oklahoma City on Monday. The Spurs (36-16), who have won four in a row, are 16-10 on the road this season. The Lakers (32-20), who had a three-game winning streak stopped, are 14-9 on their home court. Luka Doncic (hamstring), LeBron James (foot) and Austin Reaves (calf) are all out for Los Angeles. Deandre Ayton (knee) is questionable.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Lakers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Lakers spread: San Antonio -13.5 at DraftKings Spurs vs. Lakers over/under: 224.5 points Spurs vs. Lakers money line: San Antonio -614, Los Angeles +464 Spurs vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Spurs vs. Lakers picks

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (224.5). The Under hit in its last head-to-head meeting. The Under has also hit in seven of the last 10 San Antonio games, and in six of the last 10 Los Angeles games.

The SportsLine model is projecting San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama to score 21.9 points on average and be one of six Spurs players to score 10.8 or more points as the model projects that the teams will combine to score 232 points.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Lakers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.