Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge day-to-day with ankle; Pau Gasol dealing with bruised knee

In Wednesday night's loss to the Pelicans, the Spurs were dealt another injury blow. LaMarcus Aldridge, arguably their most impactful player this season, had to leave early with what was called a sprained ankle. Pau Gasol, another key big man for San Antonio, sat out the entire game with a bruised knee.

The injury-riddled Spurs are already missing Kawhi Leonard because of a nagging quad injury and can't really afford to lose more key players. Luckily for them, an MRI reportedly revealed no structural damage to Gasol's knee. As for Aldridge, there was concern he would need an MRI, but the team is listing him as day-to-day for now.

Aldridge has been one of the most important players on the San Antonio roster this season. With Leonard sidelined, Aldridge has taken on a huge scoring load and a lot of the offense goes through him. San Antonio has struggled to be the same team it usually is this season and injuries have been a big part of the reason why. Losing Aldridge for any period of time would make this challenging season even more difficult, so hopefully for the Spurs their big man returns sooner than later.

Of course, this is the Spurs, so they'll still manage to head into the playoffs with or without Aldridge. They might not do much when they get there, but the Spurs' consistency in the regular season is formulaic at this point.