Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge may need MRI on ankle; Pau Gasol dealing with bruised knee
LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol, two important big men for the Spurs, are fighting through injuries
In Wednesday night's loss to the Pelicans, the Spurs were dealt another injury blow. LaMarcus Aldridge, arguably their most impactful player this season, had to leave early with what was called a sprained ankle. Pau Gasol, another key big man for San Antonio, sat out the entire game with a bruised knee.
The injury-riddled Spurs are already missing Kawhi Leonard because of a nagging quad injury and can't really afford to lose more key players. Luckily for them, an MRI revealed no structural damage to Gasol's knee. As for Aldridge, there's still a possibility he schedules an MRI on Thursday.
Aldridge has been one of the most important players on the San Antonio roster this season. With Leonard sidelined, Aldridge has taken on a huge scoring load and a lot of the offense goes through him. San Antonio has struggled to be the same team it usually is this season and injuries have been a big part of why. Losing Aldridge for any period of time would make this challenging season even more difficult.
Of course, this is the Spurs, so they'll still manage to head into the playoffs with or without Aldridge. They might not do much when they get there, but the Spurs' consistency in the regular season is formulaic at this point.
