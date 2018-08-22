Spurs' Manu Ginobili 'seriously considering' retirement, per report; plans to meet with Gregg Popovich soon
Ginobili, 41, is under contract for the upcoming season but hasn't decided whether or not he'll play
Tim Duncan retired a few seasons ago, Tony Parker signed with the Charlotte Hornets and Kawhi Leonard has been traded to the Toronto Raptors. Now, the last remaining key player from the Spurs' championship teams may be ready to call it quits. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Manu Ginobili is "seriously considering" retirement.
Ginobili, who has spent his entire career with the Spurs, is under contract for the upcoming season. And per Wojnarowski, the 41-year-old's been working out at the team's facility in preparation of playing, but still hasn't made up his mind about whether he'll actually do so. Via ESPN:
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, a future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, is seriously considering retirement and plans to meet with coach Gregg Popovich in the coming days to discuss his future, league sources told ESPN.
Ginobili, 41, has been working out regularly at the Spurs practice facility and hasn't made a final decision on the coming season, but sources say that he's strongly confronting the possible end to an historic 16-season run with the Spurs that includes four NBA championships.
Ginobili is obviously not the player he once was, but he proved last season that he can still be a helpful asset for the Spurs. In 65 games, he averaged 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The question Ginobili will have to answer is whether he wants to do everything that's necessary in order for him to still play at this level -- the workouts, treatment, diet, etc. -- for a team that likely won't be a title contender. And not only that, but he'll be without most of his longtime teammates and friends.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cousins back to dunking after injury
Cousins, who signed a one-year deal with the Warriors this summer, showcases his progress on...
-
2018 WNBA Playoffs: Live stream info
The WNBA Playoffs continue on Thursday night with two single-elimination matchups
-
WNBA Playoffs: Bracket, how to watch
The Mercury and Sparks won their single-elimination first-round games on Tuesday night
-
K.D., LeBron and Kawhi work out in L.A.
The internet was buzzing Tuesday after K.D., LeBron and Kawhi posed for a pic in L.A.
-
BIG3 awards announced; Maggette wins MVP
Former Duke star Corey Maggette took home the league's MVP award after missing last season...
-
Tony Parker plans to retire with Spurs
Parker spent the last 17 seasons with the Spurs but signed with the Charlotte Hornets this...