Texas-based teams with young superstars meet on Saturday as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs host Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference standings at 35-17, while Dallas is 12th at 19-32. The Mavs have dropped six straight, while the Spurs have won four of their past five, including beating Dallas 135-123 on the road on Thursday. De'Aaron Fox (back) is questionable for San Antonio.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. San Antonio is a 9.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 231.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Mavericks odds. Before making any Mavericks vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Mavs vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Mavericks spread Spurs -9.5 Spurs vs. Mavericks over/under: 231.5 points Spurs vs. Mavericks money line: Spurs -417, Mavericks +322 Spurs vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Mavericks streaming: Prime

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $100 in bonus bets after placing a $10 bet:

How to make Spurs vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Mavericks vs. Spurs 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (231.5 points). Seven of the past nine San Antonio games have gone Under the total, while four of the past six Dallas games have done the same.

The model is projecting 230 combined points as the Under hits 52% of the time.

It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.