A potential NBA Western Conference playoff preview helps get the Saturday NBA schedule underway when Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Spurs are 59-18 and two games behind the Thunder in the race for the top spot in the West. Denver is 49-28 and currently in fourth place in the West. Peyton Watson (hamstring) is out for Denver.



Tipoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver. The latest Spurs vs. Nuggets odds list San Antonio as a 1.5-point road favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 242.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Nuggets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 24 on a sizzling 46-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -1.5 Nuggets vs. Spurs over/under: 242.5 points Nuggets vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -130, Nuggets +109 Nuggets vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Spurs streaming: Prime

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Top Spurs vs. Nuggets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (242.5). With Victor Wembanyama, arguably the league's top defender, leading the way, the Spurs have one of the best defenses in the league. The Nuggets haven't been as strong defensively this season, but one thing they do at a high level is prevent offensive rebounds, ranking fifth in the NBA in that category.

The Spurs have seen 58% of their games go Under this season. The Nuggets have trended to the Over this season overall, but they are 50/50 at home in terms of the total. SportsLine's model is projecting 241 combined points as the Under hits 56% of the time. See the Nuggets vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Nuggets vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Nuggets and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.