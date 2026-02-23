A potential NBA Finals preview is on tap Monday as the San Antonio Spurs travel to take on the Detroit Pistons in the first tip on a three-game Monday NBA schedule. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are second in the Western Conference standings at 40-16 as they ride an eight-game win streak into this matchup. The Pistons lead the East at 42-13, and they've won five straight and eight of their past nine.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Spurs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Pistons picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -1.5 Spurs vs. Pistons over/under: 230.5 points Spurs vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -120, Spurs +101 Spurs vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Pistons streaming: Peacock

Top Spurs vs. Pistons prediction

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (230.5). Both teams have trended to the Under this season with 58% of San Antonio's games hitting that side of the total, while 56% of Detroit's games have done the same.

Both Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham fall a bit under their season-long scoring averages in the simulations as these two teams rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in defensive efficiency. The teams combine for 223 points as the Under hits 63% of the time.

How to make Pistons vs. Spurs picks

The model has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of simulations.

