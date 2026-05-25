Spurs pull even with Thunder as Knicks eye sweep; Felix Rosenqvist wins historic Indy 500

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🏀 Five things to know Monday
- The Spurs leveled their series, while the Knicks moved one step closer to a sweep. Home-court advantage has not meant much in the Western Conference Finals, as both teams have a road win in what is now a tied series at two games apiece. The Spurs trounced the Thunder in a 103-82 rout Sunday night and in doing so might have unlocked a sustainable defensive strategy. In the East, Mikal Bridges emerged as a key reason why the Knicks are one game away from sweeping the Cavaliers. But, hey, at least Cleveland is "analytically" winning the series.
- Felix Rosenqvist won a historic 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. The 70 lead changes on Sunday were the most in Indy 500 history, and the final one came at the last second as Rosenqvist overtook David Malukas to win the closest finish the race has ever seen. Rosenqvist squeaked past Malukas by a minuscule 0.0233-second margin to conclude a thrilling one-lap sprint to the finish line and secure his first career win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
- Barcelona are UEFA Women's Champions League winners again. It's the fourth UWCL title in six years for Barcelona, who blanked OL Lyonnes 4-0. All four goals came in the second half as Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo each netted a brace. Barcelona now rank in a tie for second all-time with their four titles, and their dominance over the past decade makes them the team to beat in 2027, per our way-too-early power rankings.
- Mauricio Pochettino will name the USMNT World Cup squad Tuesday. Nearly half of the rosters in the 48-team FIFA World Cup are official. The United States will soon join the list, and you can watch the roster reveal at 3 p.m. ET. One leak already surfaced with midfielder Gio Reyna reportedly making the team, and his inclusion is an eyebrow-raiser given his struggles playing for Borussia Monchengladbach. On the flip side, it won't be surprising when Tim Weah makes the squad, and he discussed in an exclusive interview with CBS Sports how his experience with Marseille prepared him for this moment.
- Wyndham Clark made a thrilling push to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The tournament looked like it was Si Woo Kim's to lose after he held the lead through Rounds 2 and 3, but Clark hit another level on Sunday's back nine with an eagle and four birdies to complete the best round of the weekend. Clark went 11 under on the day and 30 under for the tournament to win by three strokes and secure his first victory in two years.
💰 Do not miss this: All-NBA teams and their financial impact
Now that all of the player awards have been announced, all that is left to do is announce the NBA Coach of the Year and unveil the three All-NBA teams. The league took care of the latter last night when it announced the top 15 vote-getters across what are now positionless teams.
Without further ado, here are your 2025-26 All-NBA First-Teamers:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
- Nikola Jokić, Nuggets
- Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
- Luka Dončić, Lakers
- Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Note that the 65-game minimum, which became one of the league's most hotly debated rules this year, applies to All-NBA voting. A few ineligibilities opened spots on the third team, and that is where the financial impacts are felt the greatest. Two players, Jalen Duren and Tyrese Maxey, stand to benefit greatly from securing All-NBA honors when it comes time to negotiate their next contracts.
Duren now qualifies to earn 30% of the salary cap if he re-signs with the Pistons, up from the standard 25%. Our Sam Quinn explained why that matters.
- Quinn: "Duren's camp will probably pitch him as a proven All-NBA talent. The Pistons will probably counter with the reality that he didn't play at that level when it counted. And if that creates any friction in their relationship, it only increases the likelihood that someone comes in with either an offer sheet or a sign-and-trade offer to try to swipe him away."
⚽ European soccer leagues wrap up 2025-26 season
Regular-season play is complete across the five biggest European soccer leagues, leaving only a couple of promotion and relegation playoffs on the schedule over the coming weeks. The Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga all wrapped up their campaigns on Sunday, albeit with minimal drama at the top of the tables considering Arsenal, Inter Milan and Barcelona clinched titles ahead of the final matchday.
Ligue 1 (and champion Paris-Saint Germain) and the Bundesliga (including winner Bayern Munich) put a bow on their seasons earlier this month.
Here are three things you should know about this weekend's results:
- Tottenham Hotspur survived relegation. Only by the narrowest of margins did Spurs avoid slipping out of the Premier League for the first time since 1991-92. They have a lot of work ahead of them even after delivering a 1-0 win over Everton to finish two points clear of the drop zone.
- Hull City are back in the Premier League. The Tigers last appeared in the first division in 2016-17 and slipped as far down the ladder as the English third tier. They withstood all the "Spygate" drama that saw Middlesbrough replace Southampton in the playoff final and delivered a winning goal in stoppage time against the former.
- AC Milan and Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League. An AC Milan loss and Juventus draw on a shocking final Serie A matchday left the squads at fifth and sixth on the league table, respectively. Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma and Como will represent the Italian league in next season's European tournament.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The Cubs' rough week got even worse over the weekend when their losing streak reached eight games and Edward Cabrera landed on the IL.
- The NBA offseason rumor mill is already heating up. LeBron James outlined the timetable for his free agency decision, and the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market is in flux.
- The Giants still do not have an idea of when Malik Nabers will return to football activities. Meanwhile, Abdul Carter insisted he and Jaxson Dart are on good terms after he called out the quarterback for his appearance at a Trump rally.
- These five prospects should keep their names in the NBA Draft at Wednesday's withdrawal deadline.
- Craig Kimbrel's Hall of Fame résumé is under the microscope after the former Mets reliever was designated for assignment.
- Even in a bench role, Azzi Fudd displays the makings of a future WNBA star.
- Oleksandr Usyk fended off a near unimaginable upset to retain his WBC and WBA titles.
- We made a bunch of college football projections this weekend. Not only did we take a stab at picking this season's award winners, but we also tabbed the sophomores who will define the playoff race and the transfers set to make the greatest impacts.
- Chris Sale continues to make the Braves look smart for trading for him in 2023.
- Favorable schedules could help these NFL playoff contenders reach the postseason.
- Sami Zayn turned his back on Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown, and The Vision and Street Profits delivered a chaotic match on Saturday Night's Main Event.
- Our Chris Hummer delivered an inside look into Dylan Raiola's transfer from Nebraska to Oregon.
- Cameron Brink remains in search of a breakthrough in her third year as a pro.
📺 What we're watching Monday
🥍 NCAA men's lacrosse championship: No. 1 Princeton vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. on ESPN
🎾 French Open, first round, 5 a.m. on TNT
⚾ NCAA baseball tournament selection show, Noon on ESPN2
⚾ Yankees at Royals, 3:40 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Cubs at Pirates, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network
⚾ Phillies at Padres, 6:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited
⚾ Astros at Rangers, 7:05 p.m. on Peacock
🏒 Hurricanes at Canadiens, Game 3, 8 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Fire at Liberty, 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix
🏀 Knicks at Cavaliers, Game 4, 8:10 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Mariners at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network