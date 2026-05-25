Spurs pull even with Thunder as Knicks eye sweep; Felix Rosenqvist wins historic Indy 500

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🏀 Five things to know Monday

💰 Do not miss this: All-NBA teams and their financial impact

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Now that all of the player awards have been announced, all that is left to do is announce the NBA Coach of the Year and unveil the three All-NBA teams. The league took care of the latter last night when it announced the top 15 vote-getters across what are now positionless teams.

Without further ado, here are your 2025-26 All-NBA First-Teamers:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Luka Dončić, Lakers

Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Note that the 65-game minimum, which became one of the league's most hotly debated rules this year, applies to All-NBA voting. A few ineligibilities opened spots on the third team, and that is where the financial impacts are felt the greatest. Two players, Jalen Duren and Tyrese Maxey, stand to benefit greatly from securing All-NBA honors when it comes time to negotiate their next contracts.

Duren now qualifies to earn 30% of the salary cap if he re-signs with the Pistons, up from the standard 25%. Our Sam Quinn explained why that matters.

Quinn: "Duren's camp will probably pitch him as a proven All-NBA talent. The Pistons will probably counter with the reality that he didn't play at that level when it counted. And if that creates any friction in their relationship, it only increases the likelihood that someone comes in with either an offer sheet or a sign-and-trade offer to try to swipe him away."

⚽ European soccer leagues wrap up 2025-26 season

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Regular-season play is complete across the five biggest European soccer leagues, leaving only a couple of promotion and relegation playoffs on the schedule over the coming weeks. The Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga all wrapped up their campaigns on Sunday, albeit with minimal drama at the top of the tables considering Arsenal, Inter Milan and Barcelona clinched titles ahead of the final matchday.

Ligue 1 (and champion Paris-Saint Germain) and the Bundesliga (including winner Bayern Munich) put a bow on their seasons earlier this month.

Here are three things you should know about this weekend's results:

Tottenham Hotspur survived relegation. Only by the narrowest of margins did Spurs avoid slipping out of the Premier League for the first time since 1991-92. They have a lot of work ahead of them even after delivering a 1-0 win over Everton to finish two points clear of the drop zone. Hull City are back in the Premier League. The Tigers last appeared in the first division in 2016-17 and slipped as far down the ladder as the English third tier. They withstood all the "Spygate" drama that saw Middlesbrough replace Southampton in the playoff final and delivered a winning goal in stoppage time against the former. AC Milan and Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League. An AC Milan loss and Juventus draw on a shocking final Serie A matchday left the squads at fifth and sixth on the league table, respectively. Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma and Como will represent the Italian league in next season's European tournament.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

🥍 NCAA men's lacrosse championship: No. 1 Princeton vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. on ESPN

🎾 French Open, first round, 5 a.m. on TNT

⚾ NCAA baseball tournament selection show, Noon on ESPN2

⚾ Yankees at Royals, 3:40 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Cubs at Pirates, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Phillies at Padres, 6:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Astros at Rangers, 7:05 p.m. on Peacock

🏒 Hurricanes at Canadiens, Game 3, 8 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Fire at Liberty, 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏀 Knicks at Cavaliers, Game 4, 8:10 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Mariners at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network