A Texas showdown takes place on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs visit the Houston Rockets. The Spurs (31-15) have alternated wins and losses over their last four, most recently suffering a defeat to New Orleans on Sunday. The Rockets (28-16) have won five of their last six and are coming off a Monday victory over Memphis. Steven Adams (ankle) is out for Houston.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in Houston. San Antonio leads the all-time series 120-101, and the teams have split two matchups this season. The latest Rockets vs. Spurs odds have Houston as 2.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Rockets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Rockets vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions.

Rockets vs. Spurs spread: Houston -2.5 at DraftKings Rockets vs. Spurs over/under: 220.5 points Rockets vs. Spurs money line: Rockets -149, Spurs +124 Rockets vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Spurs vs. Rockets picks

After 10,000 simulations of Rockets vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (220.5). Three of the last four meetings have eclipsed 220.5 total points, with the four contests averaging 224.8 combined points. Both teams enter this contest healthy and with great depth. San Antonio has eight players averaging in double figures, while Houston's top seven scorers are all available for Wednesday, with six of them averaging at least a dozen points per game.

Meanwhile, both defenses have a knack for allowing easy points via the free throw line. The Spurs allow the second-most made free throws per game, with Houston allowing the third-most. Scoring points with the clock stopped is an easy way for the total to be surpassed. SportsLine's model calls for the Over to hit in 56.4% of simulations, with 224 combined points projected.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in 70% of simulations.

So who wins Spurs vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits 70% of the time?