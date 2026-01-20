The top two teams in the Southwest Division clash when the San Antonio Spurs battle the Houston Rockets in a key Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. San Antonio is coming off a 123-110 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, while Houston defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 119-110 on Sunday. The Spurs (30-13), who are 7-1 within the division, are 13-8 on the road this season. The Rockets (25-15), who are 3-4 against the Southwest Division, are 14-3 on their home court. Houston will be without center Steven Adams (ankle).

Tipoff from Toyota Center in Houston is set for 8 p.m. ET. Houston is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Rockets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Spurs vs. Rockets spread: Houston -4.5 at DraftKings Spurs vs. Rockets over/under: 220.5 points Spurs vs. Rockets money line: San Antonio +141, Houston -168 Spurs vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Rockets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Spurs vs. Rockets picks

The total has gone Over in two of the last three head-to-head meetings between the Spurs and Rockets. San Antonio is 4-3 against the spread in its last seven games, while Houston is 2-8 ATS in its last 10. The SportsLine model is projecting San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama to score 20.5 points on average and be one of five Spurs players to score 10 or more points. Houston's Kevin Durant, meanwhile, is projected to have 24.6 points as six Rockets players score 11 points or more as the Over hits 53% of the time.

