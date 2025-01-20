San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has committed to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest at the NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend, according to ESPN . The Spurs have not had a player participate in the Slam Dunk Contest since Greg "Cadillac" Anderson in 1988. Castle is the first reported player to enter the 2025 Dunk Contest field.

Castle, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has already thrown down a number of highlight-reel slams. Perhaps most notably, he put two-time All-Defensive center Brook Lopez on a poster during the Spurs' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 8. In addition, Castle has soared for some impressive alley-oops, thrown down a windmill and converted some thrilling dunks in traffic.

His ability to elevate quickly off one or two feet and add power to his dunks has already made him one of the more exciting in-game dunkers. All of those traits should serve him well at All-Star Weekend. Castle's 25 dunks this season are the most by any point guard, per Basketball-Reference.

Castle is off to a solid start in his rookie season. Through 40 games, he's averaging 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Among all rookies he is fourth in scoring and third in assists. His play has helped the Spurs stay in the mix for the playoffs. A recent skid has dropped them to 12th place in the crowded Western Conference at 19-22, but they're only two games out of the Play-In Tournament and 3.5 games back of sixth. The Spurs have not made the postseason since 2019.

The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 14-16 in San Francisco. All-Star Saturday Night and the Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Feb. 15 at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.