Spurs silence MSG with Game 3 victory over Knicks; Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby eligible for 2026 season

This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.
🤯 Five things to know Tuesday
- The Spurs spoiled the party at Madison Square Garden. All the stars were out hoping to see the Knicks grab that commanding 3-0 lead over the Spurs in the NBA Finals, but they left Madison Square Garden a bit dimmer. That's because Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle teamed up to score 55 points and hand New York a 115-111 loss in Game 3. That win also snapped the Knicks' 13-game playoff winning streak. The first few games have been nothing short of outstanding, and luckily for everyone, at least two more games are on deck.
- Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby is eligible to play in 2026. In a massive and stunning legal win for Sorsby, a Lubbock judge granted him a temporary injunction against the NCAA, which will allow him to play this fall. After he admitted to placing thousands of bets over four years -- including some on his own team -- the NCAA declared Sorsby permanently ineligible for violating its gambling policy. Was this decision the final blow to the current NCAA enforcement model, which was already taking on water? Can anyone or anything save the NCAA from the judicial system? The answers to those questions will determine the future of college athletics.
- Caitlin Clark drilled the first game-winner of her WNBA career. Clark accomplished a lot in the first 62 games of her WNBA career, but he she ticked another box on her career checklist last night. Clark knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining in the game to give the Fever a 78-76 win over the Mystics. Perhaps that shot can spark Clark, who hasn't been at her best lately.
- The Kings have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach. The Kings have found their next coach, and they have opted for one of the most established names on the market. Laviolette will bring 23 seasons of experience to Los Angeles, and he should provide a quick fix after five straight first-round playoff exits. There are questions about how long the Laviolette tenure will last, but his 846-562-25-161 record (along with his Stanley Cup ring) still carries plenty of weight.
- Your guide to understanding modern soccer. With the first World Cup match now just two days away, if you're still wondering what all the fuss is about you've come to the right place. But be forewarned, this read is not just for the 101 crowd. It's chock full of great in-depth information, courtesy of our Mike Goodman. From understanding basic rules to mastering advanced analytics, this is your graduate-level guide to watching the month-long event like a true sports nerd.
🏀 Do not miss this: How Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle dismantled Knicks
If the Spurs are going to claw their way back into this series, Victor Wembanyama needs to find a reliable running mate. He might have found one in Game 3 as Stephon Castle shined under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.
Wembanyama was -- as we've come to expect from him -- brilliant. The difference was that Castle rose to meet him Monday night, and suddenly San Antonio is one win away from bringing a 2-2 series back to San Antonio. Here's the damage Castle and Wembanyama dealt:
- Wembanyama: 32 points | 8 rebounds | 6 assists
- Castle: 23 points | 5 rebounds | 5 assists
As our own John Gonzalez explains, the Spurs are tough to beat when Wembanyama and Castle are both firing on all cylinders
- Gonzalez: "Wembanyama is Wembanyama. But Castle emerging as a monster two-way force -- a guy who has All-Defense-level talent in him along with a developing no-fear offensive game -- is perhaps the secret sauce. What he'll be two or three years from now boggles the mind. What he already is isn't much easier to process."
Another Spur who deserves his flowers is De'Aaron Fox, who was one of Game 3's big winners after coming up clutch on the heels of two shaky performances at home.
On the other side of the scoreboard, all good things must come to an end, and they did for the Knicks. San Antonio snapped New York's nearly historic 13-game playoff winning streak, which fell two wins shy of the record.
Also, so much for home cookin', huh? Knicks coach Mike Brown was less than thrilled with the officiating as the Spurs totaled more free-throw makes (25) than the Knicks had free-throw attempts (22).
And we'll do it all again come Game 4 on Wednesday night.
🏈 Potential AFC breakout stars
This is probably the quietest period on the NFL calendar, but that also makes it a great time for predicting and prognosticating. In that spirit, our own Tyler Sullivan has scoured the rosters of each AFC team to identify potential breakout stars in 2026.
One of the players Sullivan highlighted might not even be the lead horse in his own backfield -- but that might not matter. Browns running back Dylan Sampson has already shown the ability to make an impact in the passing game. Now put him in a Todd Monken offense, and Sampson could make a real name for himself through the air.
- Sullivan: "Running backs have been involved in the target share of Todd Monken's offenses in the past, and he'll likely utilize Sampson in this third-down/passing situation role. When Monken was the OC for Cleveland back in 2019, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb combined for 73 receptions, 563 receiving yards, and a touchdown on 93 targets. Quinshon Judkins will certainly factor into the target share, but this is where Sampson could thrive."
Meanwhile, in Arizona, the Cardinals are looking for a breakthrough in contract negotiations with quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Despite the dispute, it sounds like Brissett will be in attendance at mandatory minicamp. Speaking of contracts, the Raiders are still waiting on No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to ink his rookie deal.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- How will the Yankees alter their trade deadline plans in the wake of Aaron Judge's injury?
- The USMNT holds steady in the top 12 of our World Cup Power Rankings.
- Alex Bregman is taking accountability for his "terrible" play, but the Cubs have other issues.
- "Chet's one of our guys." Thunder GM Sam Presti is standing behind Chet Holmgren after that ugly WCF loss.
- Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper pled not guilty to domestic violence charges.
- Georgia will be leaning on its "freak show" freshmen as it hunts a CFP berth in 2026.
- Olivia Miles is helping the Lynx defend the No. 1 spot in our updated WNBA Power Rankings.
- Keep an eye on these five storylines ahead of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.
- Justin Gaethje "crossed a line" with comments about Ilia Topuri's ex-wife.
- UFL kicker Tanner Brown pulled off a feat never before seen in the NFL.
- Get the latest on all the offseason NFL injuries with our in-depth tracker.
- Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was detained attempting to enter the U.S. for the World Cup.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚾ Yankees at Guardians, 6:40 p.m. on TBS
🏀 Dream at Sky, 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 4, 8 p.m. on ABC