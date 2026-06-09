Spurs silence MSG with Game 3 victory over Knicks; Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby eligible for 2026 season

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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏀 Do not miss this: How Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle dismantled Knicks

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If the Spurs are going to claw their way back into this series, Victor Wembanyama needs to find a reliable running mate. He might have found one in Game 3 as Stephon Castle shined under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

Wembanyama was -- as we've come to expect from him -- brilliant. The difference was that Castle rose to meet him Monday night, and suddenly San Antonio is one win away from bringing a 2-2 series back to San Antonio. Here's the damage Castle and Wembanyama dealt:

Wembanyama: 32 points | 8 rebounds | 6 assists

32 points | 8 rebounds | 6 assists Castle: 23 points | 5 rebounds | 5 assists

As our own John Gonzalez explains, the Spurs are tough to beat when Wembanyama and Castle are both firing on all cylinders

Gonzalez: "Wembanyama is Wembanyama. But Castle emerging as a monster two-way force -- a guy who has All-Defense-level talent in him along with a developing no-fear offensive game -- is perhaps the secret sauce. What he'll be two or three years from now boggles the mind. What he already is isn't much easier to process."

Another Spur who deserves his flowers is De'Aaron Fox, who was one of Game 3's big winners after coming up clutch on the heels of two shaky performances at home.

On the other side of the scoreboard, all good things must come to an end, and they did for the Knicks. San Antonio snapped New York's nearly historic 13-game playoff winning streak, which fell two wins shy of the record.

Also, so much for home cookin', huh? Knicks coach Mike Brown was less than thrilled with the officiating as the Spurs totaled more free-throw makes (25) than the Knicks had free-throw attempts (22).

And we'll do it all again come Game 4 on Wednesday night.

🏈 Potential AFC breakout stars

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This is probably the quietest period on the NFL calendar, but that also makes it a great time for predicting and prognosticating. In that spirit, our own Tyler Sullivan has scoured the rosters of each AFC team to identify potential breakout stars in 2026.

One of the players Sullivan highlighted might not even be the lead horse in his own backfield -- but that might not matter. Browns running back Dylan Sampson has already shown the ability to make an impact in the passing game. Now put him in a Todd Monken offense, and Sampson could make a real name for himself through the air.

Sullivan: "Running backs have been involved in the target share of Todd Monken's offenses in the past, and he'll likely utilize Sampson in this third-down/passing situation role. When Monken was the OC for Cleveland back in 2019, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb combined for 73 receptions, 563 receiving yards, and a touchdown on 93 targets. Quinshon Judkins will certainly factor into the target share, but this is where Sampson could thrive."

Meanwhile, in Arizona, the Cardinals are looking for a breakthrough in contract negotiations with quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Despite the dispute, it sounds like Brissett will be in attendance at mandatory minicamp. Speaking of contracts, the Raiders are still waiting on No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to ink his rookie deal.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚾ Yankees at Guardians, 6:40 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Dream at Sky, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 4, 8 p.m. on ABC