Spurs staffer has 'no doubt' Gregg Popovich will return for 2019-20 season, per report

With the San Antonio Spurs season now officially over, the future of long-time head coach Gregg Popovich now comes into question.

Popovich just completed the final year of the five-year contract extension that he signed with the Spurs after they won the NBA title in 2014, and there has been swirling speculation that he may be ready to walk away from the Spurs sideline. A report from the New York Times in January suggested that Popovich was unsure if he would coach beyond the '18-19 season.

"I'm a head coach in the NBA," Popovich said on Sunday in response to a question regarding retirement. "I don't think about what that means in the future."

While Popovich walking away is a possibility, some within the Spurs' organization expect him to return for the 2019-20 season, with one staff member going as far as saying that he had "no doubt" that Pop would be back, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News. Plus, Pop still seems to be enjoying himself on the sideline, as he has previously referred to San Antonio's most recent campaign as one of his "more enjoyable" seasons.

"I am," Popovich replied back in March when asked if he's still enjoying himself on the sideline. "The challenge is great. This is actually one of the more enjoyable seasons. It's been fun to watch Bryn Forbes develop and Davis Bertans and Derrick White and so forth. It's satisfying."

Regardless of his status with the Spurs, Popovich will be busy with basketball over the next couple of summers, as he will continue in his role as head coach of the United States men's senior national team as they compete in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

While it is difficult to imagine San Antonio's sideline without Popovich, all good things must come to an end eventually, and when he ultimately does decide to call it a career, he will go down as one of the most successful and respected leaders in NBA history.