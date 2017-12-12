Spurs star Kawhi Leonard set to return Tuesday night, and he knows karate now
Leonard, who hasn't played this season due to a quad injury, may return with more skills than ever
Just looking at the Spurs' 19-8 record, which is good for third in the West, and tied for fourth-best in the entire league, it would be hard to imagine that Kawhi Leonard hasn't played a single game for San Antonio Spurs this season. That, however, is truly the case, as the superstar small forward has missed all 27 games due to a quad injury that took much longer to heal than expected.
But now, Leonard looks likely to return on Tuesday night, with his status set as "probable" for the Spurs' matchup with their in-state rivals, the Dallas Mavericks.
That an already cruising Spurs team will now add one of the league's best two-way players is bad news for the rest of the league. And not only because Leonard is an extremely good basketball player, but because he also knows karate now.
No, seriously. He can break boards and everything. The normally reserved and camera-shy Leonard was on Foot Locker's Instagram story on Monday night showing off his new martial arts skills. "We're gonna chop y'all up," Leonard told the camera with no sense of emotion whatsoever in his voice, before proceeding to smash three boards in half with his bare hands.
It's not really clear how Leonard is going to be able to use his board-breaking skills in NBA games, but it's definitely not a good thing for his opponents that one of the best defenders in the league knows karate now.
