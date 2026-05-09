The second-seeded San Antonio Spurs look to retake control of their best-of-seven series when they take on the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup on Friday night in the 2026 NBA playoffs. San Antonio evened the series 1-1 with a 133-95 win on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards (knee) is available for Minnesota, while Ayo Dosunmu (heel) is listed as questionable.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Timberwolves predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread: Spurs -5.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Timberwolves over/under: 216.5 points Spurs vs. Timberwolves money line: Spurs -214, Timberwolves +177 Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Timberwolves streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Timberwolves, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (216.5). The Under has hit in five of the last seven San Antonio games, and in four of the last six Minnesota games. The Under has also hit in 30 of the last 44 Timberwolves home games. The Under has also hit in 25 of the last 45 Spurs road games, with one push.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Spurs to have just three players scoring 15 points or more, led by Victor Wembanyama's 23.3 points. Edwards is projected to lead the Timberwolves with 20.5 points scored, as only two Minnesota players will score 14 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 211 total points as the Under hits in 59% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spurs vs. Timberwolves at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.