The sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves meet the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup on Monday night as the 2026 NBA playoffs rolls on. Minnesota advanced with a 110-98 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, while San Antonio defeated Portland 114-95 on Tuesday. The Wolves (49-33), who placed third in the Northwest Division, are 24-20 on the road this season, including postseason. The Spurs (62-20), who won the Southwest Division, are 34-9 on their home court. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmo (calf) are both listed as questionable.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time postseason series 6-2, including five of the last six games. San Antonio is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -13.5 at FanDuel Timberwolves vs. Spurs over/under: 217.5 points Timberwolves vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -641, Wolves +464 Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Timberwolves vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Timberwolves vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (217.5). The Over has hit in five of the past seven head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in five of the last nine Minnesota games. The Spurs had the third-best scoring offense in the league during the regular season, averaging 119.8 points per game. The Timberwolves averaged 118 points, seventh overall.

The SportsLine model is projecting Minnesota to have five players scoring 11 or more points, led by Julius Randle's 21.9 points. Victor Wembanyama is projected to lead the Spurs with 25.3 points scored, as six San Antonio players score 10.2 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 222 total points as the Over hits in 58% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Timberwolves vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Timberwolves vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession of Timberwolves vs. Spurs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.