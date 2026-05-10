The second-seeded San Antonio Spurs (62-20) look for a commanding 3-1 lead over the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) when they meet in Game 4 on Sunday. This second-round NBA playoffs 2026 series saw the Wolves pull the road upset in Game 1 before the Spurs took each of the last two contests. San Antonio prevailed, 115-108, on Friday for its fifth victory over its last six postseason games. Minnesota is looking to avoid three straight playoff defeats for the first time since 2024.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Wolves won two of three regular season matchups. San Antonio is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Wolves picks, check out the Spurs vs. Timberwolves predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread: Spurs -4.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Timberwolves over/under: 218.5 points Spurs vs. Timberwolves money line: Spurs -190, Timberwolves +158 Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Timberwolves streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Timberwolves vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Timberwolves, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (218.5). Both squads have heavily leaned towards the Under over the course of the regular plus postseason. Game 4 takes place in Minneapolis, which is important to note as the Under sports a sterling 30-15 record for Timberwolves home games. That 66.7% clip for the Under at home is the highest in the NBA.

Both teams have better defensive rankings than offensive as the Spurs are third in defensive efficiency, while the Timberwolves rank eighth. The loss of Donte DiVincenzo has hurt Minnesota's offense as it's averaging 106 points in the five full games since his injury, compared to 118 in the regular season. Meanwhile, the Spurs are forecasted to score over 10 fewer points than what they put up in the regular season. The Under hits 61.6% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Timberwolves vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spurs vs. Timberwolves at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Wolves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wolves vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.