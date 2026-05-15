The second-seeded San Antonio Spurs will look to close out their best-of-seven series when they face the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal on Friday night. San Antonio cruised to a 126-97 win in Tuesday's Game 5 matchup to take a 3-2 series lead. The Spurs (62-20), who are looking to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2016-17, are 32-13 on the road this season, including playoffs. The Timberwolves (49-33), who are looking to reach the conference finals for the third time in four years, are 30-16 on their home court in 2025-26.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time postseason series 9-4. The Spurs are a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Timberwolves predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Wolves:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread: Spurs -5.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Timberwolves over/under: 218.5 points Spurs vs. Timberwolves money line: Spurs -217, Timberwolves +180 Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Timberwolves streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Timberwolves, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (218.5). The Under has hit in 25 of San Antonio's last 47 road games, with one push. The Under has also hit in 51 of the Spurs' past 93 games, with one push. In Minnesota home games, the Under has hit in 30 of 46 games this year, and in 50 of the past 93 Timberwolves games when the line is over 205.

The SportsLine model is projecting just three San Antonio players to score 17 points or more, led by Victor Wembanyama's 23.2 points. Anthony Edwards is projected to lead the Timberwolves with 26.4 points scored, as two Minnesota players will score 14 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 213 total points as the Under hits in 59% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spurs vs. Timberwolves at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Timberwolves picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.