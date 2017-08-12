Spurs' Tony Parker says he expects to be back on the court in 'four or five months'

The biggest storyline surrounding the San Antonio Spurs during the playoffs last season was the injury to Kawhi Leonard, who left Game 1 of the Western Conference finals with a sprained ankle after landing on the foot of Zaza Pachulia, and never returned to the series.

And while there was good reason for that, it also overshadowed the season-ending injury to Tony Parker, who tore his quad tendon during the Spurs' second-round series against the Houston Rockets. The veteran point guard underwent surgery, and back in May predicted that he would return some time in January.

After going through a few months of rehab, Parker appears to be on a similar timeline, saying that he should be back on the court in "four or five months." Via the San Antonio Express-News:

"It's OK. It's getting better and better," he said of his recovery from the left quadriceps injury that sidelined him in the second round of the playoffs last season. "I'm starting to run like a little bit. I'm walking pretty well. I think it's still going to be a long process. It's still going to take like another four or five months, but I am very happy with the progresses. I am advancing in my rehab."

Four or five months could see him back on the court at some point around December, but Parker's original estimate of January is certainly still realistic, thought we'll likely know more the closer we get to the start of the season.

Veteran Patty Mills and youngster Dejounte Murray -- who impressed in the playoffs -- will take over the point guard duties in Parker's absence, but it will be interesting to see what happens once Parker returns, especially if Murray starts the season with the same level of play he showed in the Western Conference finals last season.