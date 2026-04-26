The seventh-seeded Portland Trail Blazers will look to draw even in their best-of-seven series when they battle the visiting second-seeded San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff matchup on Sunday. San Antonio retook control of the series with a 120-108 win at Portland on Friday to grab a 2-1 series lead. The Spurs (62-20), who won the Southwest Division, are 30-12 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Blazers (42-40), who finished fourth in the Northwest Division, are 24-18 on their home court. Victor Wembanyama (concussion) is listed as questionable.

Tip-off from Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Ore., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time postseason series 16-7, and have won three of the past four playoff meetings. The Spurs are a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Trail Blazers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Trail Blazers vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Trail Blazers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers spread: Spurs -5.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 218.5 points Spurs vs. Trail Blazers money line: Spurs -221, Trail Blazers +183 Spurs vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Trail Blazers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Trail Blazers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (218.5). The Over has also hit in three of the last five San Antonio games, and in three of the last five Portland matchups. The Over has hit in 25 of the last 42 Trail Blazers home games. The Spurs had the third-best offense in the league during the regular season, averaging 119.8 points per game, while Portland was tied for 16th at 115.5 points.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Spurs to have five players scoring 11.3 points or more. Deni Avdija is projected to lead the Trail Blazers with 24.5 points scored, as seven Portland players will score 10.2 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 219 total points as the Over has all the value, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Spurs vs. Trail Blazers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Spurs vs. Trail Blazers at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Trail Blazers picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.