San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama made his debut in the "World of Tomorrow" by making a cameo in the season 13 premiere of Hulu's "Futurama."

Wembanyama appears as an alien friend of "Bubblegum Tate," who, like many basketball fans, struggles to say Wembanyama's name correctly. "Wem-ben-yum-yum" was asked by the robot Bender what it's like to be tall.

"Bender, the true measure of a man is not his physical stature," Wembanyama says. "Being tall does have some downsides. I mean, sometimes women are into you just for your height."

Check out Wembanyama's cameo, here:

Wembanyama actually prefers the nickname "alien," so it's appropriate he appeared in the Emmy Award-winning program as a 7-foot-3 extraterrestrial.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft played just 46 games last season before the Spurs shut him down after it was discovered he had deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. However, Wembanyama announced in July that he has been cleared to return.

The 21-year-old center has led the league in blocks in each of his two NBA seasons, and was named an All-Star for the first time this past year after averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game. Wembanyama is one of just five players since the ABA-NBA merger to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game in a player's first two professional seasons.