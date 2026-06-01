Spurs' Victor Wembanyama on fast track to GOAT status; MLB mock draft

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🏀 Five things to know Monday

🤔 Do not miss this: Burning questions for the NBA Finals

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The matchup is set, and we have questions. There are three things in particular that we want to learn from the NBA Finals, and the answers will determine which team hoists the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Let's take a closer look at the first of those questions, which is "What will the Knicks get out of Mitchell Robinson?"

The Spurs could have themselves a matchup advantage in the frontcourt with New York's center nursing a broken pinky. The Knicks declined to divulge information as to how he sustained the injury, so we don't have a clear idea as to whether he had been playing through it. Even though he underwent surgery in the past few days, Robinson reportedly hopes to play in Game 1. If he does suit up, there is no telling what he will provide.

Take it from our Jack Maloney:

Maloney: "Will he still be able to grab rebounds in the same way? Will he be as aggressive defensively? If the Spurs use the 'hack-a-Shaq' strategy, will he have any chance at the free-throw line?"

As for that last question, 12-time NBA All-Star Rick Barry suggested Robinson should shoot his free throws underhanded. That's easy for Barry to say, considering he shot 89.3% from the line for his career while using that method.

⚾ Roch Cholowsky goes No. 1 in our debut MLB mock draft

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It is not necessarily a foregone conclusion that Roch Cholowsky will be the first player selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, but the UCLA shortstop has been the favorite at No. 1 since before the college season even started. Our Mike Axisa is going with the consensus in his first mock draft of the year, although he acknowledges the White Sox could legitimately go in a couple other directions.

Axisa: "High school shortstop Grady Emerson is a legitimate option at No. 1 and it could be that Chicago's decision comes down to each player's bonus demands. The White Sox could also take a player like, say, high school shortstop Jacob Lombard, sign him to a below-slot bonus, and use the savings to grab whichever highly ranked players fall to their later picks."

Further down the board, you'll find a unicorn of a prospect from Attleboro, Mass. Brody Bumila is a high school senior who measures at 6-foot-9 and delivers a 102 mph fastball as a lefty. Yes, you read all that correctly. A former MLB executive told our Julian McWilliams that Bumila has "everything you want to see."

Here's where Bumila landed among our projected first-rounders:

20. Red Sox: 3B Bo Lowrance, Christ Church Episcopal School (S.C.)

21. Padres: LHP Brody Bumila, Bishop Feehan HS (Mass.)

22. Tigers: OF Derek Curiel, LSU

⛹️‍♂️ Stay-or-go decisions reshape NBA Draft

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The deadline for college players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and retain their NCAA eligibility came and went last week, giving us a better idea of the prospects who might hear their names called in the first round later this month. With a handful of big-name players heading back to school, it's time for a significant mock draft refresh. Our Cameron Salerno unveiled his updated projections.

Salerno says the top players to remain in the draft are Koa Peat, Meleek Thomas and Allen Graves. He sees each of them going in the first round now that they are locked into the draft.

Graves: No. 21 to Pistons

Peat: No. 22 to 76ers

Thomas: No. 28 to Timberwolves

The top of the draft remains fluid, too, with the Wizards still undecided at the top of the board. Salerno also foresees a couple of trades inside the top 10.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚾ NCAA baseball regionals, all day on ESPN networks

🎾 French Open, fourth round, 5 a.m. on TNT

🥎 WCWS: Tennessee vs. Texas, noon on ESPN

🥎 WCWS: Alabama vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Giants at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. on FS1

🏀 WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Storm at Wings, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Lynx at Mercury, 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network