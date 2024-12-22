At this point, if Victor Wembanyama is playing you might as well just have the Statead tab open, because chances are you're going to be checking some sort of historical stat line by the time the game is finished.

It happened again on Saturday, when Wembanyama became just the sixth player in history -- and, notably, the youngest -- to record 30 points and 10 blocks in a game, joining Hakeem Olajuwon (5 times) David Robinson (3 times) Artis Gilmore, Dwight Howard and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Take a look at Wembanyama's final line in San Antonio's 114-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers: 30 points, 10 blocks, seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Dude blocked a shot for every three minutes he was on the court!

Wembanyama also made four of his eight 3-pointers, which makes him the first player in history to block 10 shots and hit four 3s in the same game. This combination of rim protection and shooting is unprecedented.

I mean seriously, the guy has half of the league's four 10-block games since 2019 (shout out Clint Capela and Hassan Whiteside) and, according to Spurs PR, has also reached 200 career made 3-pointers faster than Stephen Curry, James Harden and Ray Allen -- the three most prolific 3-point shooters of all-time.

Yes, that's a sign of the modern game. Curry and Harden, and especially Allen, came into the league when 3-pointers were still a small part of an acceptable shot diet, and Wemby isn't anything close to an all-time shooter. Hell, he's not even an average one if you look solely at his percentages to this point.

Still, it's wild to consider that a player this size can shoot like this.

Back to the blocks: Wemby has now recorded at least one block in 62 straight games, moving him past David Robinson for the Spurs franchise record. Over his last two games, Wembanyama has recorded 72 points, 14 blocks and 11 3-pointers.

Most importantly, the Spurs are winning. They're now 15-13, having won four of their last five. If the season ended today, the Spurs would be in the Play-In tournament and Wembanyama would be a virtual lock for All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year. Oh by the way, he's 20 years old.