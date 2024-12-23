The San Antonio Spurs (15-13) and the Philadelphia 76ers (9-17) square off in a cross-conference showdown on Monday evening. The Spurs enter this matchup on a two-game winning streak and having won four of their last five. San Antonio knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers 114-94 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers lost 136-99 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their previous game. Joel Embiid (sinus fracture) is available and will play with a protective mask.

Spurs vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -5.5

Spurs vs. 76ers over/under: 217 points

Spurs vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -217, San Antonio +178

SA: The Spurs are 13-15 against the spread this season

PHI: The 76ers are 10-16 against the spread this season

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama is a disruptive and all-around force for the Spurs. Wembanyama leads the team in both points (24.7) and rebounds (10) with 3.9 assists per game. He also leads the NBA in blocks (3.8). In his last outing, the 20-year-old had 30 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. This was his 11th double-double of the season.

Guard Devin Vassell is a smooth-shot creator with a reliable mid-range jumper. He averages 16.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Vassell has scored at least 20 points in five of his 13 games this season. On Dec. 19 against the Hawks, he finished with 23 points, four rebounds and went 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is a crafty ball handler and three-level scorer for the 76ers. Maxey owns the jumper to keep defenders on edge. The Kentucky product is 13th in the NBA in points (25.1) with 3.6 rebounds and five assists per game. He's finished with 20-plus points in five straight games. In his last matchup, Maxey had 27 points, three dimes, and went 5-of-10 from downtown.

Forward Paul George provides the team with an athletic and lengthy presence in the frontcourt. George can knock down perimeter shots and plays solid defense as well. In 2024, he averages 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. In the Dec. 16 win over the Charlotte Hornets, George had 33 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

