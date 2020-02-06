Spurs vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 6 predictions from projection model on 34-18 run

The San Antonio Spurs look to get back on the winning track when they take on the host Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The Spurs (22-28), who are 10th in the Western Conference standings and fourth in the Southwest Division, are 8-16 on the road, while the Trail Blazers (23-28), who are ninth in the conference and fourth in the Northwest Division, are 13-11 on their home court.

Tip-off from Moda Center at Rose Quarter in Portland, Ore., is set for 10 p.m. ET. Portland is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 232. Before making any Blazers vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Spurs vs. Blazers spread: Blazers -3.5

Spurs vs. Blazers over-under: 232 points

Spurs vs. Blazers money line: Spurs +137, Blazers -160

SA: Sixth in the league in free-throw percentage at .798

POR: Eighth in the NBA in points per game at 113.3

Why the Blazers can cover

The Trail Blazers have had a lot of success under coach Terry Stotts, who led Portland to a 53-29 record last season. In seven-plus seasons, Stotts has compiled a 348-277 record, and is the second-winningest coach in franchise history. Portland is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games overall.

Point guard Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in scoring at 29.7 points per game, and is averaging 4.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He has been on fire over the past seven games, averaging 44.9 points, including a 61-point effort on Jan. 20 against the Golden State Warriors, 51 points against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1 and 50 points on Jan. 26 against the Indiana Pacers.

Why the Spurs can cover

Even so, Portland isn't a lock to cover the Spurs vs. Blazers spread. That's because San Antonio leads the all-time series 87-85, and boasts a top-10 shooting percentage in the NBA (seventh at 47.1), and is averaging franchise bests of 10.3 3-pointers made and 28.1 attempts per game. San Antonio's reserves rank fourth in the league in bench points per game at 44.9, fifth in rebounds (19.1) and third in assists (10.1).

DeMar DeRozan continues to lead the Spurs' offense at 23.2 points per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging 18.8. DeRozan has been red hot, scoring 38 against Utah on Jan. 29, and scoring 26 against the Clippers and 28 against the Lakers the past two games. Aldridge poured in 27 against the Clippers on Monday.

