Spurs vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 6 predictions from top projection model on 34-18 run

The San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers meet at the Moda Center on Thursday night. The Spurs (22-28), who are 12-16 against Western Conference opponents, are 5-5 in their last 10 games, while the Trail Blazers (23-28) are 6-4 in their last 10. Tipoff comes at 10 p.m. ET, and both teams have negative point differentials.

The Spurs covered both meetings this season. Portland is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Blazers odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 228.5, down sharply after opening at 232. Before making any Blazers vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Blazers spread: Blazers -3.5

Spurs vs. Blazers over-under: 228.5 points

Spurs vs. Blazers money line: Spurs +137, Blazers -160

SA: Sixth in the league in free-throw percentage at .798

POR: Eighth in the NBA in points per game at 113.3

Why the Blazers can cover

Portland has scored 120 points in six straight games from Jan. 20 to Feb. 1, marking the longest streak in the NBA this season and matching the longest streak in franchise history. The Trail Blazers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game.

Trevor Ariza has been on a roll, averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. In his Trail Blazers debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 23, Ariza scored a season-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. He matched his season-high with 21 points again against Houston on Jan. 29.

Why the Spurs can cover

Even so, Portland isn't a lock to cover the Spurs vs. Blazers spread. That's because San Antonio leads the all-time series 87-85, and boasts a top-10 shooting percentage in the NBA (seventh at 47.1), and is averaging franchise bests of 10.3 3-pointers made and 28.1 attempts per game. San Antonio's reserves rank fourth in the league in bench points per game at 44.9, fifth in rebounds (19.1) and third in assists (10.1).

DeMar DeRozan continues to lead the Spurs' offense at 23.2 points per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging 18.8. DeRozan has been red hot, scoring 38 against Utah on Jan. 29, and scoring 26 against the Clippers and 28 against the Lakers the past two games. Aldridge poured in 27 against the Clippers on Monday.

How to make Spurs vs. Blazers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says the Spurs' DeRozan will score nearly three points fewer than his average, while the Blazers' Hassan Whiteside will score 2.5 points fewer than his average. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Spurs spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $3,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.