The 2026 NBA playoffs continue Sunday night in the Western Conference as Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs (62-20) tip off their first-round series against the No. 7 Portland Trail Blazers (42-40). The Blazers beat the Suns 114-110 in the NBA Play-In Tournament to claim the seventh spot. The Spurs went 2-1 both straight up and against the spread against the Blazers this season. Jordan McLaughlin (ankle) has been ruled out for San Antonio.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 9 p.m. ET. San Antonio is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Blazers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under is 222.5. Before making any Blazers vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Blazers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Blazers spread: Spurs -11.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Blazers over/under: 222.5 points Spurs vs. Blazers money line: Spurs -613, Blazers +446 Spurs vs. Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Blazers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Blazers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blazers vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (222.5). Defenses step up in the playoffs, and these are two of the better defensive squads in the league. With Wembanyama the favorite to be NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the Spurs ranked third in the regular season in defensive rating. Portland, led by defensive stopped Donovan Clingan, was 12th in defensive rating this season.

San Antonio saw 57% of its games hit the Under this season. Portland, meanwhile, has a 58% Under rate this season on the road. All three games between these teams hit the Under this season as well SportsLine's model is projecting 219 combined points as the Under hits 55% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Blazers vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spurs vs. Blazers at FanDuel Sportsbook here:

How to make Blazers vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.