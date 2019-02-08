Spurs vs. Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

Two Western Conference playoff teams will go head-to-head when the Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs in Portland on Thursday night in a potential playoff preview.

Entering the match-up, the Blazers are in the fourth spot in the West, while the Spurs sit sixth and only 1.5 games separate them. The meeting is the third of the season between the two teams, as each team won one of the first two meetings. The teams will also meet one more time in mid-March.

Storylines

Spurs: It's all about finding consistency for the Spurs at this point in the season. They didn't make a major splash at the trade deadline, so instead their current crop will push forward towards the postseason. In the ultra-competitive Western Conference, every game matters for the Spurs, as they are only a few games from being out of the playoff picture.

Blazers: Quietly, the Blazers continue to be a top-4 team in the West, as they keep piling up wins. Now, they need to remain healthy and hope that they have better luck in the postseason than they did last year.

Game prediction, pick

The line likes the Blazers in this one, and that seems like the safe pick, although this one could go either way. The fact that the game is in Portland works in the Blazers' favor as they are one of the league's better home teams with a home record of 22-8 entering Thursday night, while the Spurs are a below .500 team on the road (10-17). Ultimately, the Blazers backcourt firepower will likely prove too much for the Spurs to overcome in this one.