Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ San Antonio

Current Records: Milwaukee 10-1; San Antonio 5-7

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.92 points per game before their contest Friday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at AT&T Center. The Spurs and Milwaukee are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-122. The loss was just more heartbreak for San Antonio, who fell 112-111 when the teams previously met in March. The losing side was boosted by center Jakob Poeltl, who had 22 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Milwaukee ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 136-132 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The score was all tied up at the break 55-55, but Milwaukee was the better team in the second half. Milwaukee's point guard Jevon Carter was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 10-1 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, San Antonio and the Bucks will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio and Milwaukee both have seven wins in their last 14 games.