Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ San Antonio
Current Records: Milwaukee 10-1; San Antonio 5-7
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.92 points per game before their contest Friday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at AT&T Center. The Spurs and Milwaukee are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).
San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-122. The loss was just more heartbreak for San Antonio, who fell 112-111 when the teams previously met in March. The losing side was boosted by center Jakob Poeltl, who had 22 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Milwaukee ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 136-132 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The score was all tied up at the break 55-55, but Milwaukee was the better team in the second half. Milwaukee's point guard Jevon Carter was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 10-1 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, San Antonio and the Bucks will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio and Milwaukee both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Oct 30, 2021 - San Antonio 102 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Oct 23, 2021 - Milwaukee 121 vs. San Antonio 111
- May 10, 2021 - San Antonio 146 vs. Milwaukee 125
- Mar 20, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. San Antonio 113
- Jan 06, 2020 - San Antonio 126 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Jan 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 127 vs. San Antonio 118
- Mar 10, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Nov 24, 2018 - Milwaukee 135 vs. San Antonio 129
- Mar 25, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. San Antonio 103
- Nov 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 94 vs. San Antonio 87
- Jan 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. San Antonio 107
- Dec 05, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 04, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 02, 2015 - San Antonio 95 vs. Milwaukee 70