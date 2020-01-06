Spurs vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ San Antonio

Current Records: Milwaukee 32-5; San Antonio 14-20

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. Milwaukee is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Saturday. The Bucks walked away with a 127-118 win. Milwaukee PF Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he had 32 points in addition to eight rebounds.

San Antonio is now 14-20 while Milwaukee sits at 32-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee enters the contest with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. The Spurs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.40

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Milwaukee have won five out of their last nine games against San Antonio.