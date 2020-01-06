Spurs vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Spurs vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ San Antonio
Current Records: Milwaukee 32-5; San Antonio 14-20
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. Milwaukee is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Saturday. The Bucks walked away with a 127-118 win. Milwaukee PF Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he had 32 points in addition to eight rebounds.
San Antonio is now 14-20 while Milwaukee sits at 32-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee enters the contest with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. The Spurs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.40
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won five out of their last nine games against San Antonio.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 127 vs. San Antonio 118
- Mar 10, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Nov 24, 2018 - Milwaukee 135 vs. San Antonio 129
- Mar 25, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. San Antonio 103
- Nov 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 94 vs. San Antonio 87
- Jan 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. San Antonio 107
- Dec 05, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 04, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 02, 2015 - San Antonio 95 vs. Milwaukee 70
