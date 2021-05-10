Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ San Antonio
Current Records: Milwaukee 43-24; San Antonio 32-35
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Bucks know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully San Antonio likes a good challenge.
Milwaukee beat the Houston Rockets 141-133 this past Friday. Center Brook Lopez was the offensive standout of the game for Milwaukee, picking up 24 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, San Antonio has to be aching after a bruising 124-102 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday. The top scorers for San Antonio were small forward DeMar DeRozan (20 points) and shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV (18 points).
The Bucks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Houston April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count the Spurs out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won six out of their last 11 games against San Antonio.
- Mar 20, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. San Antonio 113
- Jan 06, 2020 - San Antonio 126 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Jan 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 127 vs. San Antonio 118
- Mar 10, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Nov 24, 2018 - Milwaukee 135 vs. San Antonio 129
- Mar 25, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. San Antonio 103
- Nov 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 94 vs. San Antonio 87
- Jan 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. San Antonio 107
- Dec 05, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 04, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 02, 2015 - San Antonio 95 vs. Milwaukee 70