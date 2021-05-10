Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ San Antonio

Current Records: Milwaukee 43-24; San Antonio 32-35

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Bucks know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully San Antonio likes a good challenge.

Milwaukee beat the Houston Rockets 141-133 this past Friday. Center Brook Lopez was the offensive standout of the game for Milwaukee, picking up 24 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio has to be aching after a bruising 124-102 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday. The top scorers for San Antonio were small forward DeMar DeRozan (20 points) and shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV (18 points).

The Bucks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Houston April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count the Spurs out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Odds

The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won six out of their last 11 games against San Antonio.