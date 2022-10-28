Who's Playing
Chicago @ San Antonio
Current Records: Chicago 3-2; San Antonio 3-2
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.6 points per contest.
San Antonio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 134-122 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the defeat, San Antonio had strong showings from shooting guard Josh Richardson, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten dimes, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.
Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Wednesday as they won 124-109. Chicago can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points, five assists and six rebounds.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Chicago's win lifted them to 3-2 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 3-2. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.11
Odds
The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 13 games against Chicago.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Chicago 120 vs. San Antonio 109
- Jan 28, 2022 - San Antonio 131 vs. Chicago 122
- Mar 27, 2021 - San Antonio 120 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 17, 2021 - San Antonio 106 vs. Chicago 99
- Jan 27, 2020 - Chicago 110 vs. San Antonio 109
- Dec 15, 2018 - Chicago 98 vs. San Antonio 93
- Nov 26, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Chicago 107
- Nov 11, 2017 - San Antonio 133 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - San Antonio 87 vs. Chicago 77
- Dec 25, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 08, 2016 - Chicago 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- Mar 10, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 30, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. San Antonio 89