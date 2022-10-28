Who's Playing

Chicago @ San Antonio

Current Records: Chicago 3-2; San Antonio 3-2

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.6 points per contest.

San Antonio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 134-122 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the defeat, San Antonio had strong showings from shooting guard Josh Richardson, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten dimes, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Wednesday as they won 124-109. Chicago can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points, five assists and six rebounds.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Chicago's win lifted them to 3-2 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 3-2. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.11

Odds

The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 13 games against Chicago.