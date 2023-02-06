The Chicago Bulls will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the United Center. Chicago is 25-27 overall and 15-11 at home, while San Antonio is 14-39 overall and 5-18 on the road. The Spurs have won four of the last five meetings, including a 5-point win in October despite being 4-point underdogs.

However, the Spurs come into this game as losers of eight straight games, and they've failed to cover in each of their last seven contests. Chicago is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under is set at 238.

Bulls vs. Spurs spread: Bulls -10.5

Bulls vs. Spurs over/under: 238 points

Bulls vs. Spurs money line: Chicago -550, San Antonio +400

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls overcame a 17-point deficit to upend the Portland Trail Blazers by a 129-121 score on Saturday. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 36 points while Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan also had a complete stat line with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

With DeRozan as the team's primary scorer, Chicago lives in the mid-range, unlike most current NBA teams. The Bulls have attempted the fewest 3-point attempts in the league, however, they've been efficient when shooting from deep as they rank eighth in 3-point percentage. Chicago is 5-20 when shooting 36% or worse from 3-point range, compared to a 20-7 record when shooting above 36%. Alex Caruso (foot) is questionable for Monday.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio had a balanced scoring effort with six players in double-figures versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, but the Spurs still came up short by a 137-125 score. San Antonio was missing three starters, so it was rookie Malaki Branham who dropped a career-high of 26 points to lead the team.

San Antonio could be down as many as four starters tonight as Devin Vassell (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (back) have already been ruled out, while Keldon Johnson (ankle) and Tre Jones (foot) are questionable. The Spurs have simply been non-competitive as of late with each of their last seven games being double-digit losses. One constant all year for the team has been the play of center Jakob Poeltl, who averages 12 points and 9.1 rebounds, but the Austrian has also had his name floated in trade discussions.

