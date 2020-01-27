Spurs vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the United Center. Chicago is 18-30 overall and 10-15 at home, while San Antonio is 20-25 overall and 8-13 on the road. The Bulls have won four of their past seven games. The Spurs are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. San Antonio is favored by two points in the latest Bulls vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Spurs spread: Bulls +2

Bulls vs. Spurs over-under: 215.5 points

Bulls vs. Spurs money line: Chicago 117, San Antonio -130

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago didn't have too much trouble with Cleveland on the road on Saturday, as the Bulls won 118-106. Zach LaVine shot 5-for-12 from downtown and almost finished with his first career triple-double on 44 points, 10 boards, and eight dimes. He is leading Chicago with 25.3 points per game. Tomas Satoransky added 19 points. The game was tied at 69 before the Bulls raced away on a 30-7 third quarter run.

Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) have both been ruled out through the All-Star break.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio fell 110-106 to Toronto on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan had 14 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds. He missed five of seven shots from the field. DeRozan leads the Spurs in scoring at 22.4 points per game. DeRozan had scored 20 points in 16 of 17 games coming into Sunday. The Spurs did trail by 11 points early and tied the game at 97 late in the fourth quarter but could not seal the deal.

