The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 22-20 overall and 23-18-1 against the spread, while Chicago is 19-24 overall and 23-19-1 against the number. The Spurs came back from down 23 in the first half to beat the Bulls 106-99 on March 17 and covering as 1.5-point road underdogs. However, a lot has changed in the 10 days that have passed with Chicago aggressively overhauling its roster at the NBA Trade Deadline and adding NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic and former Celtics center Daniel Theis to upgrade the frontcourt.

Vucevic is expected to make his Chicago debut on Saturday, while Theis (personal) is aiming for a Monday debut. Now San Antonio is favored by two points in the latest Spurs vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 221.

Spurs vs. Bulls spread: Spurs -2

Spurs vs. Bulls over-under: 221 points

Spurs vs. Bulls money line: Spurs -130, Bulls +110

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls made some massive additions at the deadline and now they'll enter the final 29 games of the season with their hearts set on rising in the Eastern Conference standings following a disappointing stretch where they lost four of five. Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Saturday with a right ankle injury, but he seemed confident he'd be able to play on Friday and is looking forward to working with his new all-star teammate.

LaVine is averaging 28.1 points per game and shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and 43.7 percent from the 3-point line while Vucevic averaged 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game with the Magic. Vucevic is shooting 40.6 percent from the 3-point line, giving the Bulls a potentially dynamic pick-and-pop combo with LaVine on the ball and Vucevic stretching the floor.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs are currently eight in the Western Conference standings and will almost certainly be fighting for one of the four play-in spots with the Trail Blazers holding a three-game lead over the rest of the pack for the No. 6 seed. However, San Antonio has lost four in a row entering Saturday and has averaged just 99.0 points per game during that span.

Still, the Spurs were quiet at the trade deadline and they'll continue forward with DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray running the show. DeRozan is averaging 20.6 points and 7.1 assists per game while Murray is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

