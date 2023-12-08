The Chicago Bulls will visit the San Antonio Spurs in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. San Antonio is 3-17 overall and 1-9 at home, while Chicago is 8-14 overall and 1-8 on the road. The teams have split their last eight matchups, with both teams winning on their respective home courts in last season's two meetings.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bulls vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Bulls spread: Spurs +2.5

Spurs vs. Bulls over/under: 224.5 points

Spurs vs. Bulls money line: Spurs: +113, Bulls: -134

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 111-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 12 on the offensive boards, as the Bulls did.

DeMar DeRozan led the way with 29 points, while Coby White contributed 19 points. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, White has really stepped up since Zach LaVine (foot) left the lineup. White is averaging 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last eight games and is knocking down over 40% of his 3-pointers for the season. While the Bulls have covered in each of their last three games, they have lost versus the spread in each of their last four road games.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 15th straight loss. They took a 102-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Wolves as they've now lost three in a row. Devin Vassell (22 points) and Keldon Johnson (21 points) led San Antonio, while Victor Wembanyama had 12 points and 10 rebounds but made just 4 of 13 shots from the field.

The top overall pick is averaging 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. The Spurs are the third-youngest team in the NBA, and that youth is evident on both ends of the court. They commit the third-most turnovers on offense and allow the second-highest 3-point percentage on defense. The Spurs have covered in their last two home games and have covered in four of their last six games overall, regardless of location.

