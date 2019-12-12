Spurs vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ San Antonio

Current Records: San Antonio 9-14; Cleveland 5-19

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 1-7 against the San Antonio Spurs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. Cleveland will take on San Antonio on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. The Cavaliers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-110 to the Houston Rockets. A silver lining for the Cavaliers was the play of SG Kevin Porter, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 105-104 over the Sacramento Kings.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 9-14 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 5-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spurs come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.1. But the Cavaliers are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.5 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Cleveland a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spurs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last eight games against Cleveland.