Spurs vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ San Antonio
Current Records: San Antonio 9-14; Cleveland 5-19
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 1-7 against the San Antonio Spurs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. Cleveland will take on San Antonio on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. The Cavaliers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.
The Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-110 to the Houston Rockets. A silver lining for the Cavaliers was the play of SG Kevin Porter, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 105-104 over the Sacramento Kings.
San Antonio's win lifted them to 9-14 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 5-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spurs come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.1. But the Cavaliers are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.5 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Cleveland a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Spurs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last eight games against Cleveland.
- Apr 07, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Cleveland 90
- Mar 28, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 25, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 23, 2018 - San Antonio 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Mar 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Cleveland 74
- Jan 21, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Cleveland 115
- Jan 30, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. San Antonio 103
- Jan 14, 2016 - San Antonio 99 vs. Cleveland 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Rockets invite Lizzo to game
Lizzo is a Houston native
-
NBA All-Decade Awards: Dubs domination
Also, was Kawhi Leonard or Draymond Green the best draft pick of the 2010s? Who represents...
-
Raptors' Kawhi tribute is one of a kind
Kawhi made his return to Toronto on Wednesday and was greeted with a hero's welcome
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 12 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Celtics vs. 76ers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Celtics vs. Sixers game 10,000 times.
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Nuggets vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans