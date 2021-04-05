Who's Playing
Cleveland @ San Antonio
Current Records: Cleveland 17-32; San Antonio 24-23
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET April 5 at AT&T Center. Averaging 127.33333333333333333333333333 points in their past three games, San Antonio's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Cleveland better be ready for a challenge.
The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 139-133. Despite the defeat, San Antonio got a solid performance out of small forward Keldon Johnson, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 115-101 to the Miami Heat. Cleveland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Collin Sexton, who had 26 points, and power forward Taurean Prince, who had 19 points along with six boards. Prince's performance made up for a slower game against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Thursday. Prince's points were the most he has had all season.
The Spurs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
San Antonio is now 24-23 while the Cavaliers sit at 17-32. San Antonio is 12-10 after losses this year, Cleveland 9-22.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
Odds
The Spurs are a big 9-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 19, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Cleveland 110
- Mar 08, 2020 - Cleveland 132 vs. San Antonio 129
- Dec 12, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. San Antonio 109
- Apr 07, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Cleveland 90
- Mar 28, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 25, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 23, 2018 - San Antonio 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Mar 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Cleveland 74
- Jan 21, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Cleveland 115
- Jan 30, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. San Antonio 103
- Jan 14, 2016 - San Antonio 99 vs. Cleveland 95