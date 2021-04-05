Who's Playing

Cleveland @ San Antonio

Current Records: Cleveland 17-32; San Antonio 24-23

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET April 5 at AT&T Center. Averaging 127.33333333333333333333333333 points in their past three games, San Antonio's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Cleveland better be ready for a challenge.

The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 139-133. Despite the defeat, San Antonio got a solid performance out of small forward Keldon Johnson, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 115-101 to the Miami Heat. Cleveland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Collin Sexton, who had 26 points, and power forward Taurean Prince, who had 19 points along with six boards. Prince's performance made up for a slower game against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Thursday. Prince's points were the most he has had all season.

The Spurs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

San Antonio is now 24-23 while the Cavaliers sit at 17-32. San Antonio is 12-10 after losses this year, Cleveland 9-22.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a big 9-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.