Spurs vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 12 predictions from advanced computer

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 9-14 overall and 7-6 at home, while Cleveland is 5-19 overall and 2-9 on the road. The Spurs are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since October. The Cavaliers have lost eight in a row and 14 of their past 15 games. San Antonio is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Spurs vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the desired result in a 105-104 win over Sacramento. Dejounte Murray hit a 16-foot jumper with 29 seconds left for the game-winner. San Antonio trailed by nine points with less than two minutes to go in regulation.

LaMarcus Aldridge returned after missing two games with a thigh injury, and finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan also had a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and he added seven assists. The Spurs have still lost 14 of their past 20 games.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as the Cavs fell 116-110 to Houston. The Cavaliers got a solid performance out of Kevin Porter, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Collin Sexton had 18 points and Kevin Love added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland has the third-worst record in the league. This will be its first matchup on a three-game road trip.

So who wins Spurs vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. Cavs spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.