The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs are 15-25 overall and 10-10 at home, while San Antonio is 21-16 overall and 11-6 on the road. The Cavaliers have won the last two games between the teams. Cleveland is ranked fourth in the Central Division.

San Antonio is favored by five points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 212.5.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs spread: Cavaliers +5

Cavaliers vs. Spurs over-under: 212.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio -200 Cleveland +175

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland upset the Boston Celtics 117-110 on Wednesday. Larry Nance Jr. dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Darius Garland had 25. Sexton and Garland combined for 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Cavaliers snapped a four-game losing streak and a nine-game losing streak to the Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland never trailed after going down 2-0. Kevin Love (calf), Matthew Dellavedova (appendectomy) and Taurean Prince (shoulder) are out for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio beat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday,106-99. Jakob Poeltl posted a double-double on 20 points and 16 boards. Derrick White scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Spurs have won three of their past four games.

The Spurs went down by 23 points in the first quarter on Wednesday. They scored 40 points in the first two quarters, the team's lowest scoring half of the season. But San Antonio outscored Chicago 39-19 in the fourth quarter. DeMar DeRozan, who has been out since March 10th because of personal reasons, will return for Friday's game.

