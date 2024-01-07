A cross-conference tilt has the San Antonio Spurs (5-29) matching up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) on Sunday afternoon. The Spurs have been struggling all season long, dropping nine of their last 10 games. On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks beat San Antonio 125-121. Cleveland will look to extend its win streak to three games on Sunday. In Friday's tilt, the Cavaliers knocked off the Wizards 114-90. Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) are both out for Cleveland.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -10.5

Spurs vs. Cavaliers over/under: 231.5 points

Spurs vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -520, San Antonio +386

SA: The Spurs are 1-13 in their last 14 games on the road

CLE: The Cavaliers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is a reliable offensive weapon for Cleveland. Mitchell has the athleticism to soar to the rim with the jumper to be a nice asset from the perimeter. The four-time All-Star is eighth in the NBA in points (27.6) to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He also leads the team in steals (1.9). In his last game, Mitchell finished with 26 points, four assists, and went 5-of-8 from downtown.

Guard Caris LeVert brings some juice off the bench. LeVert has crafty ball handles that allow him to create space on each level. The Michigan product logs 16 points and 4.2 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points in four of his last seven games. In the New Year's Day loss to the Toronto Raptors, LeVert totaled 31 points and four assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama has already made his presence felt on the floor. Wembanyama (7'4) has a ridiculous wingspan that gives him the ability to soar over opposing players for dunks, blocks, and rebounds. He leads the team in both points (19.2) and rebounds (10.1). On Thursday versus the Bucks, Wembanyama recorded 27 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

Guard Devin Vassell gives San Antonio a perimeter shooter who plays defense at a high level. Vassell can score off the dribble or as a catch-and-shoot option. The Florida State product logs 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Additionally, he's making 37% of his 3-point attempts. In his last outing, Vassell dropped 34 points, six boards, and four assists. See which team to pick here.

